EU has been patient over Brexit but patience runs out - Juncker

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - The European Union has had a lot

of patience with Britain over Brexit but patience runs out, the

head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said in an

interview on Italian state TV RAI on Sunday.

Juncker, whose words were translated into Italian, said he

would like Great Britain to be able to reach an agreement in the

coming hours and days that could be followed.

"So far we know what the British parliament says no to, but

w ...