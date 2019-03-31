KA-IRANI - Irani takes dig at Priyanka Gandhi for not visiting makeshift Ram Lalla shrine in Ayodhya

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolar (Ktk), Mar 31 (PTI) In an apparent dig at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Union Minister Smriti Irani Sunday said that from the time Narendra Modi became the "chowkidaar" of the country, those touring foreign countries have started remembering the mother Ganga.

Also hitting out at Priyanka Gandhi for not visiting the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine during her recent visit to Ayodhya, she said there is fear among the Congress leadership that if they do "pranam" to god in the temple, their votes ...