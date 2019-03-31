Moto-Prix-ARG-Moto3

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Masia claims maiden Moto3 win in Argentina

Termas de Río Hondo, Argentina, March 31, 2019 (AFP) - Spain's Jaume Masia, on a KTM, claimed a maiden Moto3 victory at the Argentina Grand Prix on Sunday, edging out South Africa's Daryn Binder and Tony Arblino of Italy on the line.

Having started the race on pole, Masia regained the lead on the last lap, erasing the misery of his first lap fall in the season opener in Qatar earlier this month.

ap/dj

AFP

...