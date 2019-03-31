fbl-SCO-Pr-Celtic-Rangers

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Forrest strikes as Celtic sink Rangers after Morelos sees red

Glasgow, March 31, 2019 (AFP) - James Forrest capped an explosive Old Firm derby by scoring the late winner with both teams down to 10 men to give Celtic a 2-1 victory over Rangers.

Rangers lost Alfredo Morelos, who was sent off, yet again, after 31 minutes. Celtic's Dedyrck Boyata limped off after 75 minutes with the scores level and the home team having made all three substitutions.

The game ended in a brawl as Celtic moved 13 ...