NEW DELHI (AP) - Stephen Gallacher birdied three of his last four holes in a stunning comeback to win Indian Open on Sunday.

Gallacher finished on a 9-under-par 279 to clinch the title, one shot ahead of Japan's Masahiro Kawamura.

Gallacher held a share of the first-round lead before second-round 74 saw him slip away.< ...