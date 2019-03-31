BC-GLF-Indian Open, 0153
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Gallacher makes stunning comeback, wins Indian Open<
Stephen Gallacher birdied three of the last four holes to complete his comeback and win the Indian Open on Sunday<
NEW DELHI (AP) - Stephen Gallacher birdied three of his last four holes in a stunning comeback to win Indian Open on Sunday.
Gallacher finished on a 9-under-par 279 to clinch the title, one shot ahead of Japan's Masahiro Kawamura.
Gallacher held a share of the first-round lead before second-round 74 saw him slip away.< ...
Subscribe