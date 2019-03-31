The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Jonathan McReynolds wins big at Stellar Gospel Music Awards<
Jonathan McReynolds wins big at Stellar Gospel Music Awards during a ceremony that also included a posthumous tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin<
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Jonathan McReynolds was the top winner at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards, taking home six trophies during a ceremony that included a posthumous tribute to the Queen of ...

 

