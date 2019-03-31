BC-US--Stellar Awards 2n, 0205

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Jonathan McReynolds wins big at Stellar Gospel Music Awards<

Jonathan McReynolds wins big at Stellar Gospel Music Awards during a ceremony that also included a posthumous tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin<

AP Photo NY116-1011162136<

Eds: Corrects broadcast date to April 21. With AP Photo.<

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Jonathan McReynolds was the top winner at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards, taking home six trophies during a ceremony that included a posthumous tribute to the Queen of ...