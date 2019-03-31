The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Maldives-Yameen-corruption-politics

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Maldivian court frees $6.5 mn in ex-leader's accounts
Malé, Maldives, March 31, 2019 (AFP) - A Maldivian court Sunday ordered the authorities to lift a freeze on former strongman president Abdulla Yameen's bank accounts holding about $6.5 million but said a money laundering case against him would proceed.
The High Court overturned the Criminal Court's earlier decision to freeze the eight accounts over allegations that Yameen had received illicit payments just before he lost his re-election bid i ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 31st of March 2019 04:46:39 PM. All rights reserved.