Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Maldivian court frees $6.5 mn in ex-leader's accounts

Malé, Maldives, March 31, 2019 (AFP) - A Maldivian court Sunday ordered the authorities to lift a freeze on former strongman president Abdulla Yameen's bank accounts holding about $6.5 million but said a money laundering case against him would proceed.

The High Court overturned the Criminal Court's earlier decision to freeze the eight accounts over allegations that Yameen had received illicit payments just before he lost his re-election bid i ...