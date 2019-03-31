Israel reopens Gaza crossing points after six-day closure amid growing tensions

GAZA, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Israel on Sunday reopened the border crossing points with the Gaza Strip after six days of their closure amid growing tensions with Hamas and other factions in the enclave.

The commercial crossing of Kerem Shalom in the southern Gaza Strip was reopened for goods, said Raed Fattouh, a Palestinian official in charge of coordinating the shipment of goods into the Gaza Strip through the border crossing points.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority's liaison office at Erez c ...