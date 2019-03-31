BC-US--Election 2020--Be, 0459

The Latest: In Houston, O'Rourke backs assault weapons ban<

Beto O'Rourke has evoked a school shooting last year near Houston to call for banning assault weapons and points to that city's 2017 devastation during Hurricane Harvey to push for fighting climate change.<

EL PASO, Texas

