In Syria's Al-Hol camp, ultra-extremists fuel fear

By Tony Gamal-Gabriel

Al-Hol Camp, Syria, March 31, 2019 (AFP) - Clashes with guards, violent factional quarrels and a new strain of ultra-extremism -- the Islamic State group's territorial "caliphate" may be defeated, but a camp in eastern Syria is emerging as a fresh jihadist powder keg.

Dislodged in a final offensive by a Kurdish-led ground force and coalition air strikes, thousands of wives and children of IS fi ...