The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Syria-conflict-IS-refugee FOCUS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

In Syria's Al-Hol camp, ultra-extremists fuel fear
By Tony Gamal-Gabriel
=(Video+Picture)=
Al-Hol Camp, Syria, March 31, 2019 (AFP) - Clashes with guards, violent factional quarrels and a new strain of ultra-extremism -- the Islamic State group's territorial "caliphate" may be defeated, but a camp in eastern Syria is emerging as a fresh jihadist powder keg.
Dislodged in a final offensive by a Kurdish-led ground force and coalition air strikes, thousands of wives and children of IS fi ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 31st of March 2019 10:54:04 AM. All rights reserved.