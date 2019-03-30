Tennis-Teenagers provide glimpse of future at Miami Open

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

March 29 (Reuters) - Experience triumphed over youth in the Miami Open semi-finals where a pair of veterans held off talented Canadian teenagers whose time to shine will have to wait.

Denis Shapovalov, 19, and 18-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime saw their exuberant runs in the tournament halted by their older counterparts but not before showcasing their talent that bodes well for the future.

For Shapovalov, his matchup with 20-times Grand Slam singles champion Federer was something he had long dre ...