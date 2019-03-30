The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Australia-NZealand-crime-IT-media lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

New Australian laws could see social media execs jailed over terror images
By Daniel DE CARTERET
ATTENTION - ADDS analyst comments, details ///
Sydney, March 30, 2019 (AFP) - Australia pledged Saturday to introduce new laws that could see social media executives jailed and tech giants fined billions for failing to remove extremist material from their platforms.
The tough new legislation will be brought to parliament next week as Canberra pushes for social media companies to prevent t ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Saturday 30th of March 2019 09:52:38 AM. All rights reserved.