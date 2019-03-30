Australia-NZealand-crime-IT-media lead

New Australian laws could see social media execs jailed over terror images

Sydney, March 30, 2019 (AFP) - Australia pledged Saturday to introduce new laws that could see social media executives jailed and tech giants fined billions for failing to remove extremist material from their platforms.

The tough new legislation will be brought to parliament next week as Canberra pushes for social media companies to prevent t ...