Machado gets first 2 hits with Padres in 4-1 win over Giants<

Manny Machado got his first two hits with San Diego and Ian Kinsler homered for the Padres, who beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1<

By BERNIE WILSON<

AP Sports Writer<

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Manny Machado got his first two hits with San Diego and Ian Kinsler homered as the Padre ...