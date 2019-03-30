Lakers put Hornets' playoff push on hold

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LeBron James had 27 points and nine assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers

prevented the visiting Charlotte Hornets from moving closer to a playoff spot

with a 129-115 win on Friday night.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 25 points, Kyle Kuzma scored 20, Rajon Rondo

had a season-high 17 assists, and Lance Stephenson contributed 14 points and a

season-high 13 rebounds off the bench for the Lakers, who have won three out

of four games for the first time since Dec. 8-15.

K ...