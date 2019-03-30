British rock, female artists dominate Rock Hall of Fame induction

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Gina Cherelus

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Musicians and fans gathered

in New York City on Friday for a night of British band nostalgia

mixed with calls for more inclusion of women as Janet Jackson,

Stevie Nicks and The Cure were inducted into the 34th Rock and

Roll Hall of Fame class.

Nicks, who made history on Friday as the first woman

inducted twice into the prestigious group, kicked off the night

with a performance of some of her biggest hits, such as ...