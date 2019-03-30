The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

British rock, female artists dominate Rock Hall of Fame induction

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Gina Cherelus
NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Musicians and fans gathered
in New York City on Friday for a night of British band nostalgia
mixed with calls for more inclusion of women as Janet Jackson,
Stevie Nicks and The Cure were inducted into the 34th Rock and
Roll Hall of Fame class.
Nicks, who made history on Friday as the first woman
inducted twice into the prestigious group, kicked off the night
with a performance of some of her biggest hits, such as ...

 

