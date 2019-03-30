Japan-sumo-Futahaguro OBIT

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Controversial ex-sumo champ Futahaguro dies at 55: media

=(Picture)=

Tokyo, March 30, 2019 (AFP) - Controversial former sumo grand champion Futahaguro, who retired in the late 1980s after a rift with his manager, died last month at age 55, Japanese media said Saturday.

The wrestler, whose real name was Koji Kitao, was the only person in modern sumo history to have assumed the top sumo rank of "yokozuna" or grand champion without winning a tournament, thanks to his impressive athleticism an ...