BC-US--Trump-Immigration, 1023

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Trump threatens to shut Mexico border<

President Donald Trump says he will close the border if Mexico does not immediately stop illegal immigration<

AP Photo FLMC112-0329191330, FLMC106-0329191321, MIPS110-0328191909, TXELP501-0130192346, FLMC121-0329191624<

Eds: Updates with details, background. With AP Photos. AP Video.<

By CATHERINE LUCEY, NOMAAN MERCHANT and JONATHAN LEMIRE<

Associated Press<

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Threatening drastic action against Mexico, President ...