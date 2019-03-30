BC-HKN--Coyotes-Avalanch, 0394

MacKinnon's shootout goal lifts Avs past Coyotes 3-2<

Nathan MacKinnon's shootout goal lifted Colorado over the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 and the Avalanche tightened their grip on the second Western Conference wild-card berth<

By DENNIS GEORGATOS<

DENVER (AP) - Nathan MacKi ...