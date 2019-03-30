BC-US--Music-Rock Hall-T, 1826

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

The Latest: All-stars close out Rock Hall with performance<

Def Leppard closed the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a rocking performance, but before that Joe Elliott gave a rousing speech that ranged from touching to funny<

AP Photo NYPM219-0329192225, NYPM102-0329191636, NYPM197-0329192113, NYPM134-0329191758, NYPM123-0329191736, NYPM169-0329191935, NYPM163-0329192012, NYPM159-0329191919, NYPM150-0329191849, NYPM146-0329191819, NYPM145-0329191832<

Eds: Updates with ...