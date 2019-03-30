Thailand-animal-elephants

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Stranded baby elephants rescued by Thai rangers

Bangkok, March 30, 2019 (AFP) - Six baby elephants separated from their parents and trapped in a muddy pit for days have been rescued by park rangers in rural Thailand, officials said Saturday.

Patrolling rangers chanced upon the struggling herd in a national park east of Bangkok on Wednesday afternoon, park superintendent Prawatsart Chantheap told AFP.

Once the rangers realised the calves, aged between one and four years ol ...