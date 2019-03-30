BC-NY--El Chapo-Fashioni, 0140

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

El Chapo, the fashionista?<

El Chapo, the fashionista, plans clothing brand name with wife

NEW YORK (AP) - El Chapo, the fashionista?

The convicted drug lord and his wife have stylish future plans: Creating clothing with the brand name "El Chapo."

The New York Daily News reports that 61-year-old Joaquin Guzman and his 29-year-old wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, are working ...