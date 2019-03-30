The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Report: El Chapo, the fashionista, plans clothing brand name with wife<
NEW YORK (AP) - El Chapo, the fashionista?
The convicted drug lord and his wife have stylish future plans: Creating clothing with the brand name "El Chapo."
The New York Daily News reports that 61-year-old Joaquin Guzman and his 29-year-old wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, are working ...

 

© Copyright NAMPA Saturday 30th of March 2019 09:51:49 AM. All rights reserved.