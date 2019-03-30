BC-BKN--Wizards-Jazz, 0498

Mitchell, Ingles power Jazz to 128-124 win over Wizards<

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points, Joe Ingles added 18 points and 10 assists, and the Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 128-124 on Friday night.

Rudy Gobert finished with 13 points and 17 rebou ...