New Silk Road critics are 'prejudiced', China's top diplomat says
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - China has never forced debt
upon participants of its new Silk Road project as "prejudiced"
critics have suggested, the country's top diplomat said on
Saturday in a strongly worded defence of a key policy platform
of President Xi Jinping
Xi's Belt and Road Initiative, as it is formally called,
envisions rebuilding the old Silk Road to connect China with
Asia, Europe and beyond with massive infrastructure spending.
But it has proved ...
