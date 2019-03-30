UPDATE 8-Trump threatens closure of U.S.-Mexico border next week to stem asylum surge
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds comments from Mexican senate leader, paragraph 13)
By Yeganeh Torbati and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON/PALM BEACH, Fla., March 29 (Reuters) - President
Donald Trump threatened on Friday to close the U.S. border with
Mexico next week, potentially disrupting millions of legal
border crossings and billions of dollars in trade, if Mexico
does not stop immigrants from reaching the United States.
"There's a very good likelihood that I'll be closing the
border next we ...
