UPDATE 8-Trump threatens closure of U.S.-Mexico border next week to stem asylum surge

By Yeganeh Torbati and Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON/PALM BEACH, Fla., March 29 (Reuters) - President

Donald Trump threatened on Friday to close the U.S. border with

Mexico next week, potentially disrupting millions of legal

border crossings and billions of dollars in trade, if Mexico

does not stop immigrants from reaching the United States.

"There's a very good likelihood that I'll be closing the

border next we ...