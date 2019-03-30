INSIGHT-The Philippine journalists taking the rap in Duterte's latest war

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* News site Rappler and staff face string of charges

* Duterte's office denies government behind cases

* President "lost it" over Rappler report, source says

* Battle has sparked global concern over press freedom

(Updates March 29 story with further comment on Rappler's

finances in paras 20-21)

By John Geddie and Martin Petty

MANILA, March 29 (Reuters) - When Filipino journalist Pia

Ranada fell into a ditch and injured her leg on election day,

May 9, 201 ...