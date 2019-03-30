The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

INSIGHT-The Philippine journalists taking the rap in Duterte's latest war

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* News site Rappler and staff face string of charges
* Duterte's office denies government behind cases
* President "lost it" over Rappler report, source says
* Battle has sparked global concern over press freedom
(Updates March 29 story with further comment on Rappler's
finances in paras 20-21)
By John Geddie and Martin Petty
MANILA, March 29 (Reuters) - When Filipino journalist Pia
Ranada fell into a ditch and injured her leg on election day,
May 9, 201 ...

 

