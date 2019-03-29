Indians sign OF Maybin to minor-league deal
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
The Cleveland Indians signed veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin to a
minor-league contract on Friday. He was assigned to Triple-A Columbus.
Maybin, 31, spent spring training with the San Francisco Giants and was
released as the team finalized its roster.
The Indians are seeking outfield depth after five outfielders -- Michael
Brantley, Melky Cabrera, Lonnie Chisenhall, Rajai Davis and Brandon Guyer --
departed in free agency over the winter. Bradley Zimmer, who opened last ...
Subscribe