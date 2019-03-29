Indians sign OF Maybin to minor-league deal

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

The Cleveland Indians signed veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin to a

minor-league contract on Friday. He was assigned to Triple-A Columbus.

Maybin, 31, spent spring training with the San Francisco Giants and was

released as the team finalized its roster.

The Indians are seeking outfield depth after five outfielders -- Michael

Brantley, Melky Cabrera, Lonnie Chisenhall, Rajai Davis and Brandon Guyer --

departed in free agency over the winter. Bradley Zimmer, who opened last ...