fbl-Afr-QAT-SCup lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Raja Casablanca end 19-year wait for second African Super Cup

=(Picture)=

ATTENTION - ADDS detail ///

Doha, March 29, 2019 (AFP) - Raja Casablanca of Morocco deservedly won the African Super Cup on Friday, narrowly beating Tunisia's Esperance 2-1 to lift the trophy for the second time.

Goals from Abdelilah Hafidi, a superb first half strike from 20 yards, and a neat close-range finish from captain Badr Benoun in the 65th minute sealed victory for Raja.

Those goals came either s ...