BC-US--Chicago Mayor 3rd, 1103

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

New face and longtime politician vying for Chicago mayor<

Chicago mayor's race pits a longtime political insider against a former prosecutor who's never held public office<

AP Photo RPTC103-0326192138, RPTC105-0326192138, RPTC106-0326192138, RPTC101-0326192137, RPTC102-0326192137, RPTC104-0326192138<

Eds: Updates summary. With AP Photos.<

By SARA BURNETT<

Associated Press<

CHICAGO (AP) - The race to be Chicago's next mayor pits a longtime political insider against a forme ...