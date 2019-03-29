Mali arrests five suspects in killing of 157 villagers

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BAMAKO, March 29 (Reuters) - Malian authorities have

detained five people suspected of taking part in the massacre of

at least 157 villagers, a prosecutor said on Friday, following

one of the worst attacks in Africa's Sahel region in living

memory.

The March 23 raid by suspected hunters from the Dogon

community on Ogossagou, a village in central Mali populated by

rival Fulani herders, was part of a wider surge in ethnic and

jihadist violence across Mali and ne ...