BC-AF--Kenya-Refugee Cam, 0353
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
UN document shows Kenya seeking to close Somali refugee camp<
UN document shows Kenya again seeking to close Somali refugee camp, 1 of world's largest<
AP Photo ABC101-1219171053, ABC102-1219171239, ABC103-1219170845<
Eds: Adds details, background. Links photos. With AP Photos.<
By TOM ODULA<
Associated Press<
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - An internal United Nations document says Kenya again seeks to close the Dadaab camp that hosts more than 200,000 refugees from neighboring Som ...
Subscribe