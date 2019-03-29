fbl-ARG-Messi

Angry Messi says son questions why Argentines criticize him

Buenos Aires, March 29, 2019 (AFP) - An uncharacteristically angry Lionel Messi revealed on Friday how he struggles to deal with criticism of his performances for Argentina's national team, saying that even his six-year-old son was questioning why he was judged so harshly in his country.

The 31-year-old's return to the national side last week after an eight-month absence was marred by a humiliating 3-1 loss to Ven ...