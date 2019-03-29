EU-US-trade

France blocks US trade talks, angering EU: diplomats

Brussels, March 29, 2019 (AFP) - France is blocking the launch of trade talks with the US exasperating its EU partners who fear a restart to a trade war with President Donald Trump, diplomats said Friday.

"The French are blocking, but they are isolated," a European source told AFP after a Friday meeting of envoys from member states ended without an agreement.

The envoys are struggling to decide a mandate to launch the transatlantic negot ...