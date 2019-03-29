UN-disarmament-diplomacy-treaty
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
UN talks on space peace treaty fail to reach consensus
Geneva, March 29, 2019 (AFP) - United Nations-backed talks to prevent an arms race in outer space ended without agreement on Friday, delivering another blow to global disarmament diplomacy.
Twenty-five nations -- including major space-faring powers such as China, Russia and the US -- held two weeks of negotiations that aimed to lay foundations for a treaty ensuring peace in space.
Diplomats meeting within the so-called Group of Govern ...
Subscribe