UN-disarmament-diplomacy-treaty

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

UN talks on space peace treaty fail to reach consensus

Geneva, March 29, 2019 (AFP) - United Nations-backed talks to prevent an arms race in outer space ended without agreement on Friday, delivering another blow to global disarmament diplomacy.

Twenty-five nations -- including major space-faring powers such as China, Russia and the US -- held two weeks of negotiations that aimed to lay foundations for a treaty ensuring peace in space.

Diplomats meeting within the so-called Group of Govern ...