Sports betting revenue projection was $11.5M. So far? $150K<
The Rhode Island lottery says the state's casinos lost nearly $900,000 on sports betting in February after winning bets for the Super Bowl and other pro sports were paid out<
By JENNIFER McDERMOTT<
Associated Press<
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Casinos in Rhode Island lost nearly $900,000 on sports betting in February after winn ...
