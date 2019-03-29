BC-US--United States-Egy, 0141
Egyptian leader to meet with Trump next month at White House<
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will meet with Egypt President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi next month at the White House.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says in a statement released Friday the leaders on April 9 will discuss bilatera ...
