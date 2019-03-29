BC-ML--Israel-Gaza 2nd L, 0565

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Cease-fire talks continue ahead of Gaza anniversary rally<

Hamas' leader says cease-fire talks between Israel and the Islamic militant group have progressed as the Gaza Strip braced for renewed violence on the eve of the first anniversary of its weekly protests along the frontier with Israel<

AP Photo XAH102-0327191354, XAH105-0327191349, SPANXAH113-0327191139, XAH106-0327191512, XAH101-0327191510<

Eds: Adds COGAT warning, Friday protest. With AP Photos.<

By FARES AKRAM and ISABEL DE ...