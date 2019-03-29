The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Jay-Z, Beyonce dedicate GLAAD award to her uncle<
Jay-Z and Beyonce dedicated their GLAAD award to her uncle, who died of HIV-related complications<
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Jay-Z and Beyonce have dedicated their GLAAD award to her uncle, who died of HIV-related complications.
The musical power couple received the LGBTQ advocacy group's Vanguard Award on Thursday during its 30th annual media awards ceremony in Be ...

 

