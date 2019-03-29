EU-defence-Somalia-hijacking-Spain-Britain-Brexit

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Spain takes over EU anti-piracy mission from Britain due to Brexit

By Jorge Guerrero

=(Picture+Video)=

Rota, Spain, March 29, 2019 (AFP) - Spain on Friday took over from Britain command of a European Union maritime mission that combats piracy off the coast of Somalia as Britain's planned departure from the bloc nears.

Spanish vice admiral Antonio Martorell relieved British major general Charlie Strickland as commander of the so-called "Operation Atalanta" during a solemn ceremony hel ...