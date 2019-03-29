Iran urges Palestinians to resist Trump's pro-Israel moves

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Iran called on Friday on

Palestinians to be steadfast in their resistance against U.S.

President Donald Trump's moves in support of Israel on Jerusalem

and the Golan Heights.

Iran spoke on the eve of "Land Day", an annual commemoration

of the deaths of six Arab citizens of Israel killed by Israeli

security forces during demonstrations over government land

confiscations in northern Israel in 1976.

"The U.S. president's recognition of ...