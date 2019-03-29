BC-AS--Thailand-Baby Ele, 0345

Rangers free 6 trapped baby elephants in Thailand<

BANGKOK (AP) - Six baby elephants, trapped in a mud hole and separated from their parents, have been rescued by a team of park rangers in northeastern Thailand.

The rangers came across the elephant calves on Wednesday afterno ...