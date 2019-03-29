The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-AS--Thailand-Baby Ele, 0345

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Rangers free 6 trapped baby elephants in Thailand<
Six baby elephants make their great escape from muddy pit with help of Thai forest rangers<
AP Photo XSL101-0329191522, XSL103-0329191529, XSL102-0329191502, XSL104-0329191531<
Eds: Adds details, context.<
BANGKOK (AP) - Six baby elephants, trapped in a mud hole and separated from their parents, have been rescued by a team of park rangers in northeastern Thailand.
The rangers came across the elephant calves on Wednesday afterno ...

 

