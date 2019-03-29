BC-EU--Montenegro-US Emb, 0103

Montenegro: 1 detained for breaching US embassy compound<

The U.S. embassy in Montenegro says one person has been detained after breaking into the embassy compound in the capital Podgorica

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) - The U.S. Embassy in Montenegro says a suspect has been detained for breaking into the compound in the capital Podgorica.

The embassy said in a statement that the incident took place Friday morning. It said "security responded immediately and detained t ...