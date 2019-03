Sudan-unrest-demonstrations-media

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Sudan frees editor held for criticising emergency rule

Khartoum, March 29, 2019 (AFP) - Sudanese security agents on Friday released a prominent editor who had been detained for weeks for criticising a state of emergency imposed by President Omar al-Bashir, his son told AFP.

Osman Mirghani, editor-in-chief of independent daily Al-Tayar, was taken away by security agents from his office on the night of February 22 after making televised comments on Bashir's decision to impos ...