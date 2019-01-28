Greek PM to announce minimum wage increase
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
ATHENS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras is expected to announce an increase in the minimum wage
during a cabinet meeting on Monday, the first such wage hike in
the country in almost a decade.
Greece emerged in August from its third international
bailout since 2010 and the government, which faces a national
election this year, has promised to reverse some of the
unpopular reforms it implemented under bailout supervision.
"About 600,000 wo ...
