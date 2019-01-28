Greek PM to announce minimum wage increase

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ATHENS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis

Tsipras is expected to announce an increase in the minimum wage

during a cabinet meeting on Monday, the first such wage hike in

the country in almost a decade.

Greece emerged in August from its third international

bailout since 2010 and the government, which faces a national

election this year, has promised to reverse some of the

unpopular reforms it implemented under bailout supervision.

"About 600,000 wo ...