BC-SOC--Spanish Roundup-, 0119
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Spanish league bans 2nd-division club Reus for 3 years<
The Spanish league has banned second-division club Reus for three years for not paying players' salaries for several months<
Eds: APNewsNow.<
MADRID (AP) - The Spanish league has banned second-division club Reus for three years for not paying players' salaries for several months.
A disciplinary judge also ordered the club to pay a fine of 250,000 euros ($285,000).
Monday's ruling comes despite last week's takeover of the c ...
Subscribe