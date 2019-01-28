The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Spanish league bans 2nd-division club Reus for 3 years<
The Spanish league has banned second-division club Reus for three years for not paying players' salaries for several months<
MADRID (AP) - The Spanish league has banned second-division club Reus for three years for not paying players' salaries for several months.
A disciplinary judge also ordered the club to pay a fine of 250,000 euros ($285,000).
Monday's ruling comes despite last week's takeover of the c ...

 

