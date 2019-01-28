BC-SOC--Spanish Roundup-, 0119

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Spanish league bans 2nd-division club Reus for 3 years<

MADRID (AP) - The Spanish league has banned second-division club Reus for three years for not paying players' salaries for several months.

A disciplinary judge also ordered the club to pay a fine of 250,000 euros ($285,000).

Monday's ruling comes despite last week's takeover of the c ...