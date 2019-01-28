Vatican-religion-pope-marriage-Roman-Catholic lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Pope says priest celibacy not 'optional'

ABOARD PAPAL PLANE, Jan 28, 2019 (AFP) - Pope Francis said Monday celibacy for priests was a "gift to the Church" and not "optional", nixing the prospect of married men being ordained.

"Personally I think that celibacy is a gift to the Church," the pope told journalists aboard his plane returning to the Vatican from Panama.

"Secondly, I don't think optional celibacy should be allowed. No," he said.

The pope nevertheless conce ...