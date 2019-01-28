BC-LT--Cuba-Tornado-The , 0460

The Latest: Resident: Havana looks like "a horror movie"<

A reported tornado has left a trail of destruction across the Cuban capital of Havana<

HAVANA (AP) - The Latest on Cuba's deadly weather (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

A reported tornado has left a trail of destruction across the Cuban capital of Havana.

Power poles in the city's 10th of October borough have been knocked over or were leaning precariously early Monday, held up only by their electrical lines. A palm tree mor ...