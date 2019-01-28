Fbl-FRA-Ligue1-PSG-Rennes-referee-VAR

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Referee admits error after Rennes player escapes red card against PSG

=(Picture)=

Paris, Jan 28, 2019 (AFP) - A French referee has admitted he should have sent off Rennes striker M'Baye Niang in Sunday's game against Paris Saint-Germain, despite not changing his mind at the time even after a VAR review.

Karim Abed booked the Senegal international for a dangerous challenge that caught PSG defender Thilo Kehrer above the ankle in the first half of the Ligue 1 game at the Parc des Princes, wh ...