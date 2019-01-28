Bahrain closer to extradition of footballer held in Thailand

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Bahrain's government has submitted

documents for the extradition of Hakeem Al Araibi, a Bahraini

refugee footballer held in prison in Thailand, a source familiar

with the matter said on Monday.

Araibi, who has refugee status in Australia and is a vocal

critic of Bahrain's government, was convicted of vandalising a

police station in 2014. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison

in absentia and has denied wrongdoing.

Araibi was arrested ...