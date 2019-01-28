Bahrain closer to extradition of footballer held in Thailand
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Bahrain's government has submitted
documents for the extradition of Hakeem Al Araibi, a Bahraini
refugee footballer held in prison in Thailand, a source familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
Araibi, who has refugee status in Australia and is a vocal
critic of Bahrain's government, was convicted of vandalising a
police station in 2014. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison
in absentia and has denied wrongdoing.
Araibi was arrested ...
