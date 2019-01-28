The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-AS--Singapore-HIV Rec, 0410

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Singapore says American leaked 14,200 HIV records<
Singapore's health ministry has accused an American of stealing and leaking the records of 14,200 people infected with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, before January 2013<
Eds: Adds details, byline.<
By ANNABELLE LIANG<
Associated Press<
SINGAPORE (AP) - Singapore's health ministry accused an American on Monday of stealing and leaking the records of 14,200 people infected with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, before January 20 ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 28th of January 2019 04:51:20 PM. All rights reserved.