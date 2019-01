Facebook-EU-vote

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Facebook has 'new tools' against EU election meddling

Brussels, Jan 28, 2019 (AFP) - Facebook unveiled Monday new tools to counter online political meddling in the European elections, part of a campaign to regain trust after scandals such as its work with Cambridge Analytica.

The US tech giant's vice president, former British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, said the methods would become available in late March and help "make political advertising on Facebook more transparent".

...